Bertha Washausen Bertha L. Washausen, nee Wild, 98, of Waterloo, IL, went home to be with the Lord March 31, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. Her daughters were by her side. Bertha was born April 14, 1921, in Burksville, IL. She is survived by her children Judith Gipson, Janet Steibel, Joyce (Dennis) Pfeffer, and James (Sharon) Washausen; grandchildren Jeff Steibel, Karen (Lenny) Schwarze, Neal (Heather) Gipson, Gina (Jerry) Hiller, Michael Washausen, John (Christine) Pfeffer, Todd Steibel, & Jason Washausen; 12 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchild; step grandchildren; and step great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Bertha is preceded in death by her husband Raymond F. Washausen; parents Daniel & Catherine (nee Keck) Wild Sr.; brother Dan Wild, Jr., sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Hilda & John Washausen and Anton & Laura Roider, and son-in-law Frank Gipson. She loved her children unconditionally, guiding them, raising them in a Christian home, and always being there for them. She was a devout Christian. She was not only our Mother, she was our best friend. Her greatest joy was her family. Bertha enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, & babysitting for her family. She worked for Garcia Real Estate, was a member of Smithton Sportsman's Club Auxiliary, & was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ - Waterloo, IL. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul United Church of Christ - Waterloo, IL, Burksville Cemetery, or Donor's Choice Private family services will be held. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020