Berton G. Johnson Jr. Berton Godfred Johnson Jr.,79, of Belleville, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 019. Berton Godfred Johnson Jr. was born January 16, 1940 in Hatton, ND to Berton and Natalie Johnson. Berton went to school in Fargo where he graduated at Fargo High School on May 22, 1958. Berton married Ruth Stene on September 21, 1963. Berton later separated with Ruth. He loved working with flowers so for many years he worked as a florist in Fargo. Berton went to NDSCS where he got his Radio-Telephone Communication Diploma and his Electronics Technology Associated of Applied Science Degree. Berton joined the Army July 8, 1963 and retired December 19, 2005 at rank of 1SG. Berton loved spending his time every Friday at the Airforce Base in Illinois up until his passing, visiting with friends. Berton loved to travel and traveled to many places within and outside the Continental U.S. Berton is survived by his daughter, Chara (Jared) Counts; grand-children, Jonny and Shannon Counts, great grandchild, Braxton Counts; siblings, Barb Gillie, 2 brothers; nephew, Mike (Shelli) Gillie; niece, Jeanette (Ron) Beiwinkler; their children, Kirsten and Kaitlyn Gillie, Carly and Isaac Harp; and Ruth Johnson. Berton was preceded in death by his parents. A special thanks to Robert Whitlow for his care of Berton. Online Guestbook: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com Visitation: Vitiation will take place from 1-2pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bougler Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Service: Memorial service will follow Saturdays visitation at 2pm. Burial will take place at a later date at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery, Fargo. Arrangements entrusted to Bougler Funeral Home and Celebration or Life Center, Fargo.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019