WHARTON- Betsy Frances Elkins Wharton, age 79, of Trenton, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral Services will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bee Ridge United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:30-3:00 p.m. at Bee Ridge United Methodist Church.



