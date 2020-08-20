1/1
Bette Voss
Bette Voss Bette Ruth Voss, nee Mount, 95, of Shiloh, IL, born October 21, 1924, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Morningside of Shiloh Assisted Living, Shiloh, IL. Bette was a former secretary at Althoff Catholic High School. She had previously worked for Teel, Heller & Wenzel Accountants, and Ernst & Young of St. Louis. Bette was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry B. Voss, who died on April 22, 2000; a son, Scott Christopher Voss, in infancy; her parents, Ted and Ruth, nee Gardner, Mount; and a brother, Louis Niederberger. Surviving are her children, Judy Kinsella of Belleville, IL, and Ron (Cindi) Voss of Edwardsville, IL; three grandchildren, Kim (Blake) Evans of Fayetteville, AR, Trevor (Jessica) Voss of Edwardsville, IL, and Timothy (Kelly) Voss of Edwardsville, IL; and eight great-grandchildren, Millie, Ellory, and Jett Evans, Mason and Eli Voss, and Owen, Harry and Stella Voss. Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church or to Morningside of Shiloh Assisted Living Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. Jack McEvilly officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Bette is one of the sweetest friends I have. She will remain forever in my
mind and heart.
May the choirs of angels come to greet you, Bette, and lead you home to Paradise, prepared for you from all eternity, by your precious Lord.
My deepest sympathy to your loving family & friends.
Till we meet again,
Mrs. Virginia Healy
Virginia Healy
Friend
