Bettie Thoeming Bettie N. Thoeming, 100, of Freeburg, formerly of New Baden, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born August 22, 1918, the daughter of Leyden and Myrta Landt. She married Robert G. Thoeming on November 21, 1943 in Kankakee, IL and he preceded her in death on April 24, 1980. She is survived by her son Larry (Jorene) Thoeming of New Baden, her daughter Joyce (Barry) Hogue of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; her grandchildren Gina (Dean) Schellhase, Allison Wickey, Jesse (Sarah) Thoeming, and Travis Thoeming, Sean Hogue and Devin Hogue of Houston; her great-grandchildren Calvin Wickey, Cameron Wickey and Colton Schellhase, Hallie Hogue and Haden Hogue. Bettie was an artist, teacher, churchgoer, community servant and above all the most devoted mother and grandmother. Her artwork and needlework adorned walls from schools to churches to Cedar Trails in Freeburg. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs, the LSU Tigers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her's was a life fully-lived, and her spirit will live on through her family and all who knew her. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Wesclin Scholarship Fund (c/o Larry Thoeming) and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden. Visitation: Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.



