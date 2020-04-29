Bettie Townsend
1930 - 2020
Bettie Townsend Bettie Mae Townsend, 89, of Swansea, Illinois, passed away peacefully on April 23nd, 2020. Bettie was born on September 3rd, 1930 in Cambria, Illinois, to Floyd Wilbur and Nellie Mae (nee Chamness) Brown, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Wilbur and Larry Brown, as well as her first husband, Bobbie McGee, to whom she was married from 1948 to 2000. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Bob Townsend, as well as children, Pam (Steve) Knefelkamp, Patti (Willie) Carron, Carol (Lisa) McGee; daughter-in-laws, Karen (Lloyd) Copp, Kathy (David) Lipko; son-in-law, Robert (Sally) Townsend; grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Allman, Marcia (Bert) Winburn, Jeremy (Paula) Carron, Angie (Ben) Carron, Lori (Aric) Fallert, Dawn (Tyson) Fallert, and 14 great-grandchildren Bettie cherished the opportunity of spending her time with her family. She was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church when she was younger, and was very social and helpful to others. Bettie enjoyed sewing and making crafts. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who loved her. Memorial donations in Bettie's honor can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Services are to be privately held at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020.
