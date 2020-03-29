|
Betty Englerth Betty A. Englerth, nee Hartlipp, 79, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Hoyleton, IL, born Wednesday, July 17, 1940 passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Betty taught Sunday School and Prayer Services at Prisons and Nursing Homes. She raised a wonderful family and was a hard worker for 20 years as a janitor. She was a life-time member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Belleville, IL and was very fond of Pastor George Szabolcsi as he gave her inspiration in her faith. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Englerth; parents, Otto and Amanda nee Jones, Hartlipp; sister, Grace Meyer; brother-in-law, Wilfred Daum. Surviving are her 3 daughters, Romona Weck of Houston, TX, Rhonda (Ron) Hodgkins of Millstadt, IL, Rebecca (Phil) Douglas of Smithton, IL; grandchildren, Melissa (Lane) Webster, Brandon (Amy)Weck, Amanda and Ryan Bauer; great-grandchildren, Emma and Owen Webster; brother, Arvey Hartlipp; sisters, LaVerne Daum and Beverly Hancock; brother-in-law, Paul Meyer; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Belleville, IL c/o General Offering Account: www.ACOBIL.ORG Services: Funeral Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020