Betty A. Lappe
1937 - 2020
Betty A. Lappe
March 31, 1937 - October 30, 2020
Steeleville, Illinois - Betty A. Lappe, 83, of Steeleville, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Betty was born in Campbell Hill, Illinois, on March 31, 1937, the daughter of Herman H. and Anna D Wachsmicht Hornbostel. She married David A. Lappe on April 27, 1957 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church-West Point in Campbell Hill. Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church-West Point and was a homemaker.
Betty is survived by her husband, David A. Lappe of Steeleville; sons, Kevin (Michiyo) Lappe of Adair, OK, Scott (Tammy) Lappe of New Athens, IL; daughters, Karrie (Rick) Quigley of New Athens, IL and Shelly (Kenneth) Shevlin of Freeburg, IL; grandchildren, Joshua (Catherine) Swan, Chelsea Lappe, Ezekiel Lappe, Jacob Lappe, Cameron Lappe, Derrick Quigley, Sarah (Andrew) Leonard, Kayla Lappe, Owen Lappe; great-grandchildren, Ellison Leonard, Jason Swan, Elena Swan, and Isabelle Swan.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David A. Lappe, Jr.; brother, Eldred Hornbostel; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Lappe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church-West Point in Campbell Hill, Illinois, with Reverend Sean Smith officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 8:30 am until 10:00 am. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church Steeple Fund. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church-West Point
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church-West Point
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
204 W Warren
Campbell Hill, IL 62916
(618) 426-3122
