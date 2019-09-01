|
Betty Ann (Radford) Box Betty Ann (Radford) Box was born July 3, 1945 in St. Clair County, Belleville, IL. She graduated from Belleville High School currently known as Lindenwood University. At age 15 she began working as a car hop at the local Dairy Queen subsequently she was hired as a Waitress at Moore's Grill where her mom was the manager. This is where she met the love of her life, Harold Joseph Box, Sr. "Joe" who was stationed at Scott Air Force Base IL assigned to the U.S. Army Nike Missile Battalion. After 5 months into their relationship Joe proposed to Betty. While engaged, they traveled to Europe, and that's where she married Joe in Frankfurt, Germany. Betty returned to the U.S. for a short period of time in 1965 where she gave birth to her oldest son Harold Joseph "Joe" Box Jr at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Shortly thereafter, she returned to Germany. In 1968, Betty gave birth to her second son, John Edward Joseph "Ed" Box in Frankfurt. As a new bride and mother Betty stayed home to support her husband who was deployed for 11 years. Her journey with her husband continued from Germany to Italy where they experienced her most memorable moments learning the language and culture while building lifelong enduring friendships along the way. In 1977, Betty returned from Europe with Joe and the family and was stationed at Fort Sheridan, IL. She was immediately hired with the Department of Defense (DoD) in Selective Service and then transferred to Medical Patient Tracking supporting our soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and coastguardsmen. Betty then worked in a variety of positions in retail, insurance, banking, administration, military civil service, and travel industries. Betty was a remarkable Army spouse for over 23 years and in 1983 her husband Joe retired in Waukegan, IL. Post retirement, Betty and Joe relocated to Lebanon, IL where she lost her lifetime partner of over 39 years. In 2002, Betty returned to where everything began, in Belleville. Betty concluded a successful career and retired after serving 25 1/2 years of government service. She was recognized with many awards and commendations from Military General Officers and Civilian Senior Officials for her exceptional talent, performance and commitment to our great Nation. Betty authored two books; "The Bucket List" and "A Soldier's Recipe," both successful in her local community. In addition, Betty was fortunate to visit over 14 Countries and 31 U.S. States throughout her enriched lifetime. She devoted most of her time volunteering at Church where she could carry the message of the Lord and singing her favorite hymns with that beautiful voice of hers. Betty loved to ballroom dance where she participated in several competitions with elegance and grace. She also cherished making new friends and moments while teaching dance with her partner Bill Trent. Betty also served as a leader in the Boys Scouts of America, Rotary Club International, Moose Lodge, and contributed countless hours supporting the troops and their families. Betty Ann's family was everything. Her undivided love and attention were toward her children, grandsons and grand-daughters and their family members. They were the light of her life. She spread her Christian faith to all that had the honor of her presence and she inspired many due to her love, care, compassion and sense of giving and kindness. But above all else, nothing was more precious and sacred to Betty than her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Reading the Bible and spreading prayer to others were the cornerstone and fabric of her being. She practiced her faith daily from start to finish with a reading of the Holy Bible. No matter how difficult, how challenging, how tough, or how tested, Betty was able to hold the hand of the Father Almighty to overcome anything. With Him she was always strong and faithful. Betty Ann (Radford) Box, 74, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug.24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Betty is survived by her oldest son Joe, his wife Susan and their three daughters Emily, Olivia, and Abigail. Betty is also survived by her youngest son, Ed, Edna, and his three sons Chris, Jon, and Andrew. Let us all grant her wish to not mourn her death but Celebrate her life! If you have pictures to include in the memorial service, please send to [email protected] Service: A celebration of life will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Scott AFB Chapel, 320 Ward Drive, Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225. Burial: will be at Jefferson Barracks at 12:45 pm. Following the burial, please join the family at 3:00 pm at Bandanas BBQ, 4608 N. Illinois St. Fairview Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , Saint Matthews United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Dr Belleville IL, Moose Lodge 221, 2425 N. IL St Swansea IL and Rotary 129 N Jackson St, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019