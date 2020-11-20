Betty "Regina" Atkins
May 18, 1933 - November 16, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - Betty "Regina" R. Atkins, nee Harris, 87, of Cahokia, IL, died November, 18, 2020 in Columbia, IL. She was born on May 18, 1933 in Cunningham, TN to the late William and Daisy, nee Underwood, Harris.
Mrs. Atkins was a homemaker and a member of Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie E. Atkins; a son, Michael E. Atkins; a brother, Wendell E. Harris; and a sister-in-law, Sue Brigham.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy (Ken) Nolden of Columbia, IL; her would be daughter-in-law, Renee Butler of Cahokia, IL; four grandchildren, Mike (Angela) Peterson of Madison, NJ, Brad (Amy) Peterson of Winter Park, FL, Jonathan (Amber) Atkins of Marissa, IL, and Amanda (Nick) Vasquez of Columbia, IL; five great grandchildren, Lillian Peterson, Alexander Peterson, Abigail Peterson, Cruz Vasquez, and Mila Vasquez. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, Gigi, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com
.
Memorials may be made to Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. JIm Simmons officiating. All services will follow CDC guidelines, with masks and social distancing. A private cremation will follow.