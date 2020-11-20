1/1
Betty "Regina" Atkins
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty "Regina" Atkins
May 18, 1933 - November 16, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - Betty "Regina" R. Atkins, nee Harris, 87, of Cahokia, IL, died November, 18, 2020 in Columbia, IL. She was born on May 18, 1933 in Cunningham, TN to the late William and Daisy, nee Underwood, Harris.
Mrs. Atkins was a homemaker and a member of Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie E. Atkins; a son, Michael E. Atkins; a brother, Wendell E. Harris; and a sister-in-law, Sue Brigham.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy (Ken) Nolden of Columbia, IL; her would be daughter-in-law, Renee Butler of Cahokia, IL; four grandchildren, Mike (Angela) Peterson of Madison, NJ, Brad (Amy) Peterson of Winter Park, FL, Jonathan (Amber) Atkins of Marissa, IL, and Amanda (Nick) Vasquez of Columbia, IL; five great grandchildren, Lillian Peterson, Alexander Peterson, Abigail Peterson, Cruz Vasquez, and Mila Vasquez. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, Gigi, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.
Memorials may be made to Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. JIm Simmons officiating. All services will follow CDC guidelines, with masks and social distancing. A private cremation will follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved