Resources More Obituaries for Betty Becker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Becker

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Becker Betty J. Becker, age 95 of Trenton, died peacefully May 19, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born September 10, 1923 in Rockford, IL, a daughter of the late Thomas and Clara, nee Crippen, Bishop. Betty married Charles W. Gassmann on February 7, 1942 in Rockford, IL and he preceded her in death on September 1, 1975. She then married Emmett W. Becker on September 17, 1983 in Trenton, IL and he preceded in her in death on April 13, 2003. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Shores and her husband Clarence and Edith Beckwald and her husband Leif. Survivors include two daughters, Christine (Ronald) Becker of Trenton, IL and Susan (Michael) Constance of Scottsdale, AZ; a grandson, Aaron (friend Jeffrey Thomason) Becker of Trenton, IL; two granddaughters, Barbara (Jeral) Szpila of Trenton, IL and Kristin (Nathan) McShurley of Queen Creek, AZ; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Callie, Aria and Hudson Szpila, all of Trenton, and Keegan and Madden McShurley of Queen Creek, AZ. Betty was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton, IL where she enjoyed serving as a member of the J.O.Y Society. She also served as church secretary for several years when Rev. Samuel Roethemeyer served as pastor. Betty was also a past member of the Trenton Cemetery Association where she served a number of years. Betty was a loving caregiver to both of her husbands throughout a sizeable portion of her married life. Her strong faith surely carried her through those years. She had many wonderful memories of traveling throughout the United States and Canada with Emmett. Hobbies she enjoyed included reading, sewing, knitting, and crocheting lovely afghans. Betty savored many special memories of her times together with family. The loving visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren while she lived at Trenton Village and Aviston Countryside Manor were near and dear to her heart. Her special friends through the years meant so much to her happiness in this life. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton or the and will be received at the church or though Moss Funeral Home who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Funeral: Service will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery. Visitation: Will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries