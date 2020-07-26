Betty Boehm Betty Jane Boehm was born Betty Jane Whisler on February 1, 1927 to Frank Christian Whisler and Vera Mariee Nisbet Wisler in Ava, Illniois. She married Army Sgt Robert R. Boehm on February 23, 1946. The couple had three children: William E. Boehm, Robert D. Boehm and Beverly J. (Burris) Boehm. Betty began her teaching career in 1945 with an emergency war certificate, in a one room school, in rural Ava. She left teaching when she married Bob and started their family. She returned to teaching in1959 and finished her Bachelor's degree, then Master's degree. She became a teaching principal in 1967 and became a full time principal shortly thereafter for Collinsville Unit #10. Betty and Bob retired in 1981. The couple spent the winters on their fishing boat in the Florida Keys and the summers traveling across the United States. Two highlights of her life revolved around game shows where she won a car on Wheel of Fortune and a motorcycle on The Price is Right. Upon returning to Illinois, Betty turned her love of sewing into quilting, became an avid quilter and won many ribbons at the Bond County Fair. Her evenings were spent keeping score of her beloved St. Louis Cardinals. She was also Grandma to eight grandchildren and "Grandma Great" to 18 great-grandchildren. The greatest sadness in Betty's life was her designation as a Gold Star Mother with the tragic loss of her son, Bill, an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Betty is survived by her son Bob; daughter, Bev; son-in-law, John; and daughter-in-law, Carol. Her grandchildren Andrea, Bill, Ben, Bob, Beth, Terry, Steven, and Allison, 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris Tillman, sister-in-law, Mildred Thompson, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her son, Bill, her parents, one brother and two sisters. Memorial are requested to the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville, Illinois. Service: Funeral arrangements will be Tuesday, July 28th with Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. with the service at 12 noon and burial thereafter at Lak View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.