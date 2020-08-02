1/1
Betty Breithaupt
1930 - 2020
Betty Breithaupt Betty A. Breithaupt, nee Muench, 89, of Shattuc, IL, born Sunday, December 14, 1930 in Shattuc, IL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Breese Nursing Home in Breese, IL. Betty was a librarian at Kaskaskia College. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl A. Breithaupt; parents, Frantz and Grace, nee Alf, Muench; brother, Frank V. Muench and grand daughter, Lauren Breithaupt. Surviving are her sons, Kevin (Carin) Breithaupt of Marshfield, MO, Keith (Karen) Breithaupt of Niangua, MO; brothers, Raymond (Karen) Muench of Shattuc, IL and Paul (Kay) Muench of Channahon, IL; sister, Doris (Bill) Ballah of Alton, IL; grandchildren, Trisha (Eric) Wilkison, Joshua Breithaupt, Misty (James) Johnson, Sara Breithaupt, Lauren (Chance) Smith, Nick (Alicia) Breithaupt, Justin (Sarah) Breithaupt and Leia (Chris) Huffman. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Heartland Hospice. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at a later date at The Shattuc United Methodist Church. Private Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
