|
|
Betty Cappello Betty Ann Cappello, age 89 of Weldon Spring, MO, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born October 28, 1929 in Maryville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Park Place Senior Living in O'Fallon, MO. Betty was a 1947 Collinsville High School graduate. She retired from Collinsville Community School District Unit 10 as a secretary for Collinsville High School. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, enjoyed painting, and arts and crafts. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Otis Lacy and second husband, Frank Cappello; a daughter, Sandra Schroeder; her parents, Bernett and Esther (nee Holtgreve) Sudhoff; and a sister, Eileen Sudhoff. She is survived by her three children: Kevin Lacy of Wildwood, MO, Kathleen (Richard) Wahler of Weldon Spring, MO and Karen (Dave) Marquart of Washington, MO; 10 grandchildren: Rachelle (Jeff) Riley, Jeremy Zink, K.C. (Heather) Miller, Kevin Miller, Kory (Meredith) Miller, Ryan Schroeder, Lacy (Lev) Garbar, Chad Lacy, Brent (Cyndi) Lacy, Kindra Joern; and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Will be 10am to 1pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral: Service will be at 1pm following the visitation with Rev. Marvin Morgan officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019