Betty Daab Betty Jane Daab, nee Reheis, 90, of Smithton, IL, born August 30, 1928, in Smithton, IL, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare, Smithton, IL. Betty enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, and spending time with family and friends. Betty loved to cook for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernel George Daab, whom she married on October 5, 1946, and who died on September 13, 2011; and her parents, Jacob and Mary, nee Ohlendorf, Reheis. Surviving are her son, James Lee Daab. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Smithton City Cemetery, Smithton, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2019