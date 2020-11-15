1/1
July 28, 1928 - November 10, 2020
Millstadt, Illinois - Betty J Dieckmann
Betty Jean Dieckmann, nee Schmalz, 92, born July 28, 1928, in Maeystown, Ill., died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Ill.
Betty was a graduate of Waterloo High School. She was known for her feisty personality, flamboyant fashion, and zest for life. She was unforgettable to anyone she met-and she always lived with her own unique flare and style.
Betty spent most of her adult life in the Belleville and Millstadt areas after having grown up in the village of Maeystown. For many years, she was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital. She spent her final years at the Cambridge House, an assisted lifestyle community.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Wilhelmina, nee Schilling, Schmalz, and her father, Florian Schmalz, a first generation American from the Black Forest area of Germany; her husband, Arnold "Cotton" Dieckmann; her sisters, Helen Valentine and Armethia Simer; and her son-in-law, Anthony A. Pistor.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda Pistor of Millstadt, Ill., and Sandy (Thomas) Glauber of Paderborn, Ill. Her four grandchildren: Daniel (Shannon) Pistor, Nicholas J.C. Pistor, Amy (Todd) Riebeling, Becky (Rodney) Vasquez; five great-grandchildren, Samantha Riebeling, Drake Riebeling, Ella Vasquez, Mya Vasquez, and Ava Vasquez; and a nephew, Kenneth (June) Valentine.
By her request, a cremation and private interment will be held. Betty wished not to have a memorial service.
For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leesman Funeral Home
7 East Mill
Millstadt, IL 62260
618-476-1000
