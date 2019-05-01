Betty Dixon Betty J. Dixon, 87 years of Dupo, IL, formerly of East Carondelet, IL, passed away on April 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 25, 1931, in St. Clair County, IL. Betty was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in East Carondelet, IL, the VFW Post 6368 ladies auxiliary and American Legion Post 485 ladies auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Franklin P. Dixon, her sons, Robert Dixon and Franklin "Buzz" Dixon II, and a son and daughter in infancy, her parents, William and Bonnie, nee Loless, Belleville, her brother, Donald Lee Belleville, and her sisters, Mary Jane Proctor, Helen (Bill) Tanner and June Mentola, her brother-in-law. Junior Lawrence Jr. and her grandson, Kevin Dixon. Surviving are her son, Dennis (Terry) Dixon of Dupo, IL, two daughters, Beverly (Danny) Biggs of Dupo, IL and Debbie (Jim) Rogers of Cahokia, IL, her grandchildren, Robert Dixon, Dawn (Jeff) Snider, Danielle Ticer, Justin (Leslie) Biggs, Rachell Weber, Paul Rogers and Cliff Ticer, her sister, Alice Lawrence, her brother, William Robert (Barbara) Belleville, her daughter-in-law, Inge Dixon, her sister-in-law, Betty Belleville, her brother-in-law, Jim Proctor, her aunt, Dorothy Merchant, her great grandchildren, Annika, Will, Tyler, Titus, Brianna, Julie, Dalton, Devin, Jacob, Nathan, Brayden and Myah, her great granddaughters, Ava and Ellie, her extended family, Terry, Logan, Savannah and Michael, many nieces and nephews along with other friends and relatives. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Maryann Snider and Marie Ramirez for the compassion and care that they gave to Betty. Visitation: Will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Funeral: Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Steve Manley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019