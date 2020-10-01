Betty Duco Betty C. (Elizabeth) Duco, nee Kniepmann, 89, of Belleville, IL, born December 14, 1930, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Dammert Geriatric Center at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. After high school graduation, Mrs. Duco was a stenographer and office assistant at the Belleville Chamber of Commerce then worked as Assistant City Treasurer for the City of Belleville. She was selected to become executive assistant for the Waldheim firm in St. Louis for decades before her retirement. Mrs. Duco was very involved in the Women of the Moose and the American Legion Auxiliary. Betty was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She enjoyed ballroom and country western dancing, cooking, spending time with friends and relatives, and preparing wonderful holiday feasts for family and friends. She loved celebrating family graduations, birthdays, school events and many other special occasions with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Monroe H. Duco, whom she married on October 20, 1951, and who died on June 10, 1999; her parents, Theodore J. and Laura A., nee Voellinger, Kniepmann; a brother, Paul T. Kniepmann; and two nephews, Joseph and James Kniepmann. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Margaret Kniepmann; nieces and nephews, Kathy Kniepmann (Tom Snider), Paul A. (Mary) Kniepmann, Lori (Bill) Jansen, John R. Kniepmann, Carmen Duco, and Joe (Mary) Duco; grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great- grandnephews; many cousins and other relatives. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, neighbors, and members of her parish. Memorials may be made to the Queen of Peace Catholic Grade School Endowment Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.