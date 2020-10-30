Betty England
August 5, 1930 - October 24, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - On August 5, 1930, Betty I. England was born to Ross and Freda (nee Rodgers) Proctor in East St. Louis, IL. She ended her long, full life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Carlyle Healthcare Center. Betty married Thomas F. England on May 29, 1950 and he preceded her in death in January, 2000. They had two children Thomas Daniel (Tammy) England and Diane (Mark) Averbeck.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Carol Gray and numerous relatives and good friends.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Tom (Tammy) England of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Diane (Mark) Averbeck of New Minden, IL; grandchildren Thomas R. (Brandie) England, Sarah England, Brittany Averbeck, Joshua (Shawn) Averbeck and Michelle Blake (Joshua) Martychenko; great grandchildren Tommy Ross II, Evan, Emma, Scotty, Reed, Quintin, Grayson, Alydia and Arabella; life long friends Beverly Husbands and Chris Lashley.
During her working years she was employed at Union Electric, My School Preschool, Brown Realtors and St. Clair County Building Commission Office. She took great pride in all her jobs and made many life long friends. Throughout her life she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and their women's sodality. In the 1960s, she served as a Boy Scout Den Mother and with her family, camping was a regular activity. As the grandkids grew, Tom and her were often found on the road to Kansas for events whether big or small. Betty was always interested in traveling and exploring new places far away and around the corner. Whether in a small fishing boat with Tom or a cruise ship to Alaska, she loved life.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Visitation from 11:00 am - 12:45 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.