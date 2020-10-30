1/1
Betty England
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty England
August 5, 1930 - October 24, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - On August 5, 1930, Betty I. England was born to Ross and Freda (nee Rodgers) Proctor in East St. Louis, IL. She ended her long, full life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Carlyle Healthcare Center. Betty married Thomas F. England on May 29, 1950 and he preceded her in death in January, 2000. They had two children Thomas Daniel (Tammy) England and Diane (Mark) Averbeck.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Carol Gray and numerous relatives and good friends.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Tom (Tammy) England of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Diane (Mark) Averbeck of New Minden, IL; grandchildren Thomas R. (Brandie) England, Sarah England, Brittany Averbeck, Joshua (Shawn) Averbeck and Michelle Blake (Joshua) Martychenko; great grandchildren Tommy Ross II, Evan, Emma, Scotty, Reed, Quintin, Grayson, Alydia and Arabella; life long friends Beverly Husbands and Chris Lashley.
During her working years she was employed at Union Electric, My School Preschool, Brown Realtors and St. Clair County Building Commission Office. She took great pride in all her jobs and made many life long friends. Throughout her life she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and their women's sodality. In the 1960s, she served as a Boy Scout Den Mother and with her family, camping was a regular activity. As the grandkids grew, Tom and her were often found on the road to Kansas for events whether big or small. Betty was always interested in traveling and exploring new places far away and around the corner. Whether in a small fishing boat with Tom or a cruise ship to Alaska, she loved life.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Visitation from 11:00 am - 12:45 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved