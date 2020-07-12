1/1
Betty Englerth
Betty Englerth Betty A. Englerth, nee Hartlipp, 79, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Hoyleton, IL, born Wednesday, July 17, 1940, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Betty taught Sunday School and Prayer Services at prisons and nursing homes and coached and mentored for Silver Sneakers at YMCA. She raised a wonderful family and was a hard worker for 20 years as a Custodian. She was a life-time member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Belleville, IL, and was very fond of Pastor George Szabolcsi as he gave her inspiration in her faith. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Englerth; parents, Otto and Amanda, nee Jones, Hartlipp; sister, Grace Meyer; brother-in-law, Wilfred Daum. Surviving are her 3 daughters, Romona Weck of Houston, TX, Rhonda (Ron) Hodgkins of Millstadt, IL, Rebecca (Phil) Douglas of Smithton, IL; grandchildren, Melissa (Lane) Webster, Brandon (Amy)Weck, Amanda and Ryan Bauer; great-grandchildren, Emma, Owen and Tripp Webster; brother, Arvey Hartlipp; sisters, LaVerne Daum and Beverly Hancock; brother-in-law, Paul Meyer; and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Belleville, IL, c/o General Offering Account: www.ACOBIL.ORG Services: Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Smithton City Cemetery, with Rev. George Szabolcsi officiating.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
