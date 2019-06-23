|
BETTY EPPERSON- Betty Welsh Epperson, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:33 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 23, 2019
