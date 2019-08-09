Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heil-Schuessler Funeral Homes
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
(618) 475-2151
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
New Athens, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
New Athens, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
New Athens, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fullmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Fullmer


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Fullmer Obituary
Betty Fullmer Betty J., nee Weber, Fullmer, 85, of New Athens, IL, born October 22, 1933 in Lebanon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL. Mrs. Fullmer was the financial bookkeeper at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens for 30 years and taught Sunday school classes there too. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, and a past member of the Lighthouse Society and the New Athens Women's Club. But her absolute favorite activity was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; John Weber and Roxie Burton-Wittlich. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Kent P. Fullmer, whom she married on May 15, 1955 at St. John United Church of Christ, her 2 children; Brenda (Kraig) Tomiser of Waterloo, IL and Curt (Laura) Fullmer of Millstadt, IL, 2 sisters Sandy (Bill) Tutka and Darlene Grosse, 3 grandchildren; Daryl (Katie) Fullmer, Nicole (Kyle) Luechtefeld and Brett (Kelley) Fullmer, 4 great grandchildren; Chase and Reese Luechtefeld, Bennett Fullmer and with Harper Fullmer due in October. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's honor are encouraged to be made to St. John United Church of Christ, New Athens, IL Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation; Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, New Athens, IL. Funeral; Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL with Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens Mausoleum in Belleville, IL Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heil-Schuessler Funeral Homes
Download Now