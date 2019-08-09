|
Betty Fullmer Betty J., nee Weber, Fullmer, 85, of New Athens, IL, born October 22, 1933 in Lebanon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL. Mrs. Fullmer was the financial bookkeeper at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens for 30 years and taught Sunday school classes there too. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, and a past member of the Lighthouse Society and the New Athens Women's Club. But her absolute favorite activity was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; John Weber and Roxie Burton-Wittlich. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Kent P. Fullmer, whom she married on May 15, 1955 at St. John United Church of Christ, her 2 children; Brenda (Kraig) Tomiser of Waterloo, IL and Curt (Laura) Fullmer of Millstadt, IL, 2 sisters Sandy (Bill) Tutka and Darlene Grosse, 3 grandchildren; Daryl (Katie) Fullmer, Nicole (Kyle) Luechtefeld and Brett (Kelley) Fullmer, 4 great grandchildren; Chase and Reese Luechtefeld, Bennett Fullmer and with Harper Fullmer due in October. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's honor are encouraged to be made to St. John United Church of Christ, New Athens, IL Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation; Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, New Athens, IL. Funeral; Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL with Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens Mausoleum in Belleville, IL Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019