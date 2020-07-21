Betty Gay Betty Sue (Fisk-Rice) Gay, 89, of Granite City, Illinois went home to be with her savior at Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville. She was born January 31, 1931 in North Venice, Illinois, a daughter of the late Benjamin Turl and Anna Elizabeth (Knight) Fisk. She married Don "Lefty" Gay in October 1958 and he passed away on May 17, 1995. She had worked with the Granite City School District with 14 years of dedicated service in the cafeteria. She was a faithful member of Tri-City Assembly of God Church in Granite City and a former member of City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City. Betty was a Sunday school teacher, choir director, worship leader and a member of the King's Daughters Trio. In addition to her second husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvia William Rice; siblings; Charles Fisk, Bonnie Fisk, Talmage Fisk, Robert Fisk and Shirley (Fisk) Anderson. Her children are and were; Shirley aka Cindy (Rice-Mahoney) Burkett(spouse Jerry), Kathy aka Susie (Rice) Hartmann, Jimmy Rice (spouse Pam), Robert (Gay) Grant - deceased, Randy (Gay) Grant and Rich (Gay) Grant. Two step children, Buz Gay and Kathy (Gay) Charest. 15 Grandchildren; Travis Mahoney (spouse Cindy), Tracy Mahoney (spouse Marcia), Lynda (Mahoney) Bolla (spouse George), Josh Burkett (spouse Amy), Michael Hartmann (spouse Mindy), Jake Hartmann, Christiana Rice (deceased), Brandon Rice (deceased), Eric Rice (spouse Heather), Emily (Grant) Meaders (spouse AJ), Evan Grant, Ashlyn Grant, Austin Grant (spouse Rachel), Jared Grant, Logan Grant. 17 Great Grandchildren include and 2 Great- Great Grand children. In celebration of her life, Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Visistation: A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.