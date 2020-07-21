1/1
Betty Gay
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Gay Betty Sue (Fisk-Rice) Gay, 89, of Granite City, Illinois went home to be with her savior at Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville. She was born January 31, 1931 in North Venice, Illinois, a daughter of the late Benjamin Turl and Anna Elizabeth (Knight) Fisk. She married Don "Lefty" Gay in October 1958 and he passed away on May 17, 1995. She had worked with the Granite City School District with 14 years of dedicated service in the cafeteria. She was a faithful member of Tri-City Assembly of God Church in Granite City and a former member of City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City. Betty was a Sunday school teacher, choir director, worship leader and a member of the King's Daughters Trio. In addition to her second husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvia William Rice; siblings; Charles Fisk, Bonnie Fisk, Talmage Fisk, Robert Fisk and Shirley (Fisk) Anderson. Her children are and were; Shirley aka Cindy (Rice-Mahoney) Burkett(spouse Jerry), Kathy aka Susie (Rice) Hartmann, Jimmy Rice (spouse Pam), Robert (Gay) Grant - deceased, Randy (Gay) Grant and Rich (Gay) Grant. Two step children, Buz Gay and Kathy (Gay) Charest. 15 Grandchildren; Travis Mahoney (spouse Cindy), Tracy Mahoney (spouse Marcia), Lynda (Mahoney) Bolla (spouse George), Josh Burkett (spouse Amy), Michael Hartmann (spouse Mindy), Jake Hartmann, Christiana Rice (deceased), Brandon Rice (deceased), Eric Rice (spouse Heather), Emily (Grant) Meaders (spouse AJ), Evan Grant, Ashlyn Grant, Austin Grant (spouse Rachel), Jared Grant, Logan Grant. 17 Great Grandchildren include and 2 Great- Great Grand children. In celebration of her life, Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visistation: A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved