Betty Grimes Betty Joann Grimes, 84, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away at Liberty Village of Maryville on March 22, 2020 at 12:35pm. Betty was born on January 29, 1936 in Carbondale, Illinois, to Raymond Short and Bessie Mae Short, who preceded her in death. She married Elmer O. Grimes on March 28, 1959 in Marion, Illinois, and they spent 37 years together. She was preceded in death by her husband, her in-laws, J.P. Grimes and Sarah A. Grimes, her sister, Norma Motsinger, and her son-in-law Vince Souto. She is survived by her son, Mark A. Grimes and daughter, Penny L. Souto (Brian Hayes), as well as her brother, Harold Short, and many other loving family members. Betty was a devoted and loving mother to her children. She enjoyed her work throughout her life, especially her role as a housekeeping supervisor at Belleville Memorial Hospital, where she was employed for 37 years. Betty also found enjoyment in camping. She was a kind and compassionate person, and loved her dogs dearly. She will be dearly missed by her children and by all those who knew and loved her. Memorial donations in Betty's honor can be made to the (www.act.alz.org) or to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: Services are to be privately held at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020
