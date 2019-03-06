|
Betty Jane Guerzoni Betty Guerzoni 95 of Benld IL passed away on February 26, 2019 at St Josephs Hospital in Highland IL. Betty was born January 23, 1924 to the late Edward Young and Marguerite Hartnett of Gillespie IL. Betty married Dale Guerzoni of Mt Clare IL on September 16, 1946 who preceded her in death on January 23, 1992. Betty graduated in 1945 from the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing and worked in Rockford IL during the polio epidemic. Betty is survived by her daughter Carla (Thomas Col, USAF Ret) Janisse of Troy, IL., granddaughter Marie Victoria (Mavi) Baarson (dec. September 14, 2009), great granddaughter Lucciana Stella Baarson, step grandsons Kyle and Philip Janisse, great grandson John Paul Anthony Janisse. Betty is also survived by her brother Edward (Lillian) Young of Bonita Springs FL., nieces Erin Anderson and Megan (Matt) Pavich, grandniece Eleanor Pavich and grandnephew Ian Pavich. Service: There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers Betty requested donations be made to the Benld Adopt a Pet organization.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
