HARMON - Betty Lucille Harmon, 87, of Alton, IL, passed away Wed.nesday April 29, 2020. Services with burial at Valhalla Memorial Park are private due to the current COVID-19 crowd restrictions. Arrangements handled by Paynic Home for Funerals.

