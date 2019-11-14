|
|
Betty June Hentz Betty Hentz, 90, of Swansea, IL, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Betty was born May 1, 1929 in Collinsville, IL to Charles and Florence (La Gant) Dallape. She married Robert E. Renois in 1949. She then married Carl Hentz in 1975. They both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, LeRoy Dellape. Betty is survived by her two sons, Paul (Deborah) Renois of Evansville, IL and Arthur R. (Rhonda) Renois of Richmond, VA; two step-sons, Rudy Hentz Jr. and Buster Hentz; and one step-daughter, Sue McCoy; two granddaughters, 2 step-grandsons, 1 great-grand -daughter and three step-great-grandchildren; and many of Betty's beloved friends. She was a Collinsville High School graduate and spent many years working in the retail business. In years past, she worked at KMart in Belleville, IL and Sears in Fairview Heights, IL. She loved to go walking and would often stop to watch the children play ball at Moody Park; she enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Betty'slove for others will never be forgotten. Memorial donations may be made to her family. Visitation: A visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9-11am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A private memorial service for the family will follow the visitation. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019