Betty Jean Himmaugh Betty Himmaugh, nee Slayden, age 69, of Belleville, IL died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence. Betty worked for 15 years at Wal-Mart in Belleville in the Garden Center. She loved gardening, traveling and was a shuffleboard expert. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert "Bob" J. Himmaugh, Sr.; her parents, Dallas and Luvina, nee Steele, Slayden; and a brother, James David Slayden. Betty is survived by a sister, Diane Lindsey of Belleville, IL; a niece and nephew, Pennie (Jeff) Sheary of Swansea, IL and Bobbi (George) Warren of Swansea, IL; and her great nephews and niece, Jeffrey Sheary, Jr, Elizabeth Sheary and Jacob Warren. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Mike Webb officiating. Per Betty's wishes cremation will take place after her service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019