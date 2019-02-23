Home

Betty Himmaugh Obituary
Betty Jean Himmaugh Betty Himmaugh, nee Slayden, age 69, of Belleville, IL died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence. Betty worked for 15 years at Wal-Mart in Belleville in the Garden Center. She loved gardening, traveling and was a shuffleboard expert. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert "Bob" J. Himmaugh, Sr.; her parents, Dallas and Luvina, nee Steele, Slayden; and a brother, James David Slayden. Betty is survived by a sister, Diane Lindsey of Belleville, IL; a niece and nephew, Pennie (Jeff) Sheary of Swansea, IL and Bobbi (George) Warren of Swansea, IL; and her great nephews and niece, Jeffrey Sheary, Jr, Elizabeth Sheary and Jacob Warren. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Mike Webb officiating. Per Betty's wishes cremation will take place after her service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019
