Betty Holmes
HOLMES - Betty R. Holmes, 70, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away August 15, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 423 W. Dee St., Lebanon, IL 62254. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at the church Interment with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
