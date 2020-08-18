Betty Holmes

HOLMES - Betty R. Holmes, 70, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away August 15, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 423 W. Dee St., Lebanon, IL 62254. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at the church Interment with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.



