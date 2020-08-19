Betty Holmes Betty Ruth Holmes, 70, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Betty was born May 22, 1950 in Orangeburg, SC and graduated from Orangeburg City school in 1969. She received an Associate's Degree from Southwestern Illinois College in 1998. Betty served in United States Air Force as a munitions systems craftsman and retired after 24 years and 9 months. She was a member of the Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church where she was a part of the women's ministry and volunteered as an usher. Betty's hobbies included being a member of the church's bowling team, watching movies, and shopping. Betty will be remembered as being very generous with her time, love, and money. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene "Rab" and Leola (nee Jamison) Holmes and siblings, Eugene Holmes Jr., John Holmes Sr., Leon Holmes, Larry Holmes, Rebecca Holmes, Janie Holmes, Charlie Holmes, Rosa Holmes, and Carolyn Holmes. Surviving are her children, Patrick (Amber) Holmes of Urbana, IL and Phyllis Holmes of Wallkill, NY; siblings, Edna Holmes, Isaac (Lois) Holmes, and Ronny Holmes; grandchildren, Isaiah Martin and Harrison Holmes; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 423 W. Dee St., Lebanon, IL 62254. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distanc-ing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation or funeral service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 423 W. Dee St., Lebanon, IL 62254. Funeral: Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. W.J. Griffin officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.