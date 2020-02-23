Home

Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 682-5523
Betty Jane Dehn


11/12/1926 - 02/18/2020
Betty Jane Dehn Obituary
Betty Dehn Betty Jane Wirth Dehn of Lansing, Kansas, passed away at St. Luke's North Hospital Kansas City, Missouri, at 11:30 P.M. February 18, 2020, after suffering a heart attack on February 17 at home. Betty was born at home in St. Clair County, Illinois, on November 12, 1926, the second of 4 children born to Walter Herman Wirth and Mabel Idell Mantel Wirth. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Donald, two infant children, Wendy Sue and Curt David, her parents, her sisters, Virginia Wirth Wickman (Harold) and Janice Wirth Dengler (Robert), and her brother Ronald Wirth (Eleanor), and her granddaughter Christine Bagby Finnegan. She is survived by her daughter Donna Lynn Dehn Bagby (Daniel) of the home and grandson Daniel W. Bagby IV (Cheryl) and grandsons Steven and Matthew; and great-granddaughter Katherine Finnegan, and many great-nieces and nephews. Betty was a Rainbow Girl. Condolences may be left on Betty's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Services: Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
