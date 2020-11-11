1/1
Betty Jean Hayes
1929 - 2020
Betty Jean Hayes
July 2, 1929 - November 8, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Betty Jean Hayes, 91, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on November 8, 2020 at her home.
Betty was employed by the Caseyville Township Sewer System for over 20 years and a member of St Johns United Church of Christ in Fairview Height, IL. She was a lifetime member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and loved playing cards.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George and Vera (nee Stein) Wissert, stepfather Emil Long and special friend, James Cox.
Surviving are her children, Peggy (Bob) Bacon of O'Fallon, IL and Dean (Nancy) Hayes of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Jon Bright and Caren Bacon both of O'Fallon, IL and Nicholas Hayes of Belleville, IL; and many cousins.
Memorials may be made to St Johns UCC or Belleville Area Humane Societyhttps://bahspets.org/donate/.
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation or funeral service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation will be held 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Rosemary Captain officiating.
Interment will be Private at O'Fallon City Cemetery, 601 N. Oak, O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.


Published in & from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
