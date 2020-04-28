Betty Jean Houk Betty Jean Houk, nee Bade, 90, of Millstadt, IL, born Thursday, December 12, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Faith Countryside Homes in Highland, IL. Betty's faith in Jesus was unwavering and guided her throughout her life. Her time with us is over, but we rejoice that she is now with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Houk; parents, Charles and Katherine, nee Fallon, Bade; daughter, Donna Jean Houk; brothers, Roy Bade and Carl Bade; and sisters, Dorothy Bade and Dolores Bade. Surviving are her children, Richard Thomas (Nancy) Houk of Highland, IL, and James Edward (Carol) Houk of Eugene, OR; grandchildren, Raymond (Jennifer) Houk, Steven Houk, Andrea (Justin) Welzien, and Marissa (Chandler) Robertson; and great grandchildren, Nathan Houk, Natalie Houk, Jackson Welzien, Arrow Robertson, and Paisley Welzien. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Service: Private family services will be held with interment at St. Clair Memorial Park. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020.