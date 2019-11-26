|
Betty Jo Davis Betty Jo Davis, 87, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Betty was born February 2, 1932 in Albany, MO to Joseph and Delia (Baxter) Bosse. She married James L. Davis in 1950. He preceded her in death in 1980. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Delia Bosse; husband, James L. Davis; two children, Laurie Davis Howell and Bradford Dave Davis; and siblings, Melvin Bosse (Irma), Bill Bosse, Jack Bosse, Dorothy Fries (Clarence), and Vyvian Sinkewiz; and many nieces and nephews. Betty is survived by her daughter, Dawn Davis (Daniel Kimme) of Freeburg, IL; daughter-in-law, Lisa Davis of Collinsville, IL, son-in-law, Keith Howell (Valerie) of Columbia; grandchildren, Lauren Miller (Jonathan), Deidre Davis, Mackenzie Davis, Zoey Davis, Tyler Howell (Dominique) and Abbey Howell (Kurt Moist); great-grandchildren, Bradley Miller, Carter Miller, Harper Moist and Sayler Moist; and several nieces and nephews. Betty was a 1949 graduate of Belleville West High School. She worked as a secretary for the City of Belleville Chief of Police for many years. She then worked for St. John Daycare in Shiloh as their secretary. She was a longtime member Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL. She loved cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, reading, doing crossword puzzles, word searches, and shopping. Years ago, she loved to bowl and go dancing with her husband. Above all else, Betty cherished each moment she was able to spend with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, Hospice of Southern Illinois or to a . Visitation: A visitation for Betty will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019