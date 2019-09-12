Home

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
Betty Killebrew Obituary
KILLEBREW - Betty A. Killebrew 80, of Bethalto, IL, passed away September 10, 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Il. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
