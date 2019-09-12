|
|
|
KILLEBREW - Betty A. Killebrew 80, of Bethalto, IL, passed away September 10, 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Il. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019