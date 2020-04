Or Copy this URL to Share

KLAFFER- Betty A. Klaffer, 73, passed away at 1:14 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A private graveside service will take place at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Arr. by Elias Kallal and Schaaf.

