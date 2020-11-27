Betty Kramper
April 18, 1929 - November 20, 2020
Kearney, Nebraska - Betty Kramper (nee Waeltz) passed away at age 91.
She was born in Fayetteville, the youngest of 7 children from the late William and Louisa Waeltz (nee Petri).
At a local dance, Betty met the love of her life, Bernard G Kramper (Ben) from nearby St Libory. They married in 1947 after his return from WW II and settled in Belleville. Ben passed in 1965 and Betty remained in the area to raise her 5 children. Every morning Betty would retrieve her Belleville News Democrat to accompany her morning coffee and work the daily crossword puzzle.
Betty is survived by 4 of her 5 children: Bonnie Weber (Walt) of PA; Linda Nelson of Belleville; Stephen Kramper (Diane) of FL; and Beth Montag (Jeff) of NE. She was preceded in death by her son Bernard M Kramper (Mike) and son-in-law, Dennis Nelson.
Betty was the proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren: Gail Geib (Danny) of Belleville; Dawn Knaebel (Tim) of FL; Will Kramper (Deanna) of FL; Ben Montag (Emma) of KS; Kassandra Montag (Dr Andrew Baumgartner) of NE; Betsy Nelson of MA; Dr Marissa Weber of NY; Mandie Montag-Quinn (Carter) of NE; Kelsey Weber of PA and 3 step grandchildren: Leslie McRobbie (Peter), James Weber and Shannon Bayer, all of PA. She was equally proud of her 10 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. She is also survived by her goddaughter, Kathy Ruhmann of Sparta and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Karasek Needles of Belleville.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her memorial service will be planned for Belleville sometime in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Good Samaritan Society–St John's at Kearney, Nebraska or Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.