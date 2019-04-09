Betty J. Kratz Betty Kratz nee Harris 80 of Cahokia, IL., born August 2, 1938 in Hardin, Illinois, passed away April 5, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. Betty retired from St. Louis University School in 2000 where she worked in the admission office. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Maggie, nee Rich Harris; a brother James Harris; and a sister-in-law Alice Harris. Surviving are her husband of 57 year,s Richard Leo Kratz, her children, Debbie (Greg) Larcher of Crownsville, MD., Richard L. Kratz of Cahokia, IL., Michael (Lisa) Kratz of Woodlawn, VA., and Mark Kratz of Cahokia, IL.; her brothers and sisters, Vernon Harris of St. Charles, MO., Harvey Harris of St. Charles, MO., Ruth (Steve) Waite of Wright City, MO., Mike Harris of Wright City, MO., and Nick Harris of Bellfontaine, MO; and seven grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Visitation: will be on Wednesday, April 10. 2019 from 4-8: p.m. at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL. Funeral: A procession to leave at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from Braun Colonial Funeral Home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, for a 9:45 a.m. Mass with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019