Betty L. Julian Betty L. (Bartels) Julian passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation, at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Contributions may be made to Unity World Headquarters at Unity Village or Unity Temple on the Plaza, Kansas City, MO. Betty was born on July 30th, 1930 in Belleville, IL to Florence and LeRoy Pruessing. She graduated from Belleville High School. Betty married Norman W. Bartels on December 13th, 1953, he preceded her in death on June 7th, 1964. She was a member of St. Paul UCC and Christ UCC in Belleville, IL and later, Unity Temple on the Plaza in Kansas City, MO. She married Chester E. Julian on February 5, 1966, he proceeded her in death on February 22nd, 1992. Betty worked for Gardner Advertising and Burke Marketing Research both of St. Louis, MO and later worked as the office manager for Hubert Plumbing and Heating in Belleville, IL. Betty was also preceded in death by a daughter, C.E. Chrystine Julian, on February 7, 2019. Survivors include a daughter, Ann-Marie Bartels and her husband Anthony E. Cowell of Kansas City, MO; a son, Charles (Debbie) Julian of Huntsville AL; a daughter, Wanda (Mike) Baker of Indianapolis, IN; a daughter Patti Deurmier of Andalusia, AL; in-laws: Faye and Roy McMillin of St. Jacob, IL, Marie Bartels of Frisco, TX, Lona Cronk of Olive Branch, MS, and Mary Julian of New York, NY; 2 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, and 7 great grand-children, cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Betty's caregivers, Brenda Massey and Toni Pike.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 11, 2019