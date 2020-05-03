Betty Lee Massey Wilcox
06/05/1940 - 04/29/2020
Betty Wilcox Betty Lee Massey Wilcox, 79, passed away on April 29, 2020, at the Belleville Memorial Hospital. Born June 5, 1940, in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of Frank and Alma Daubach. She married Seth A. Massey, Jr., and they had six children: Mark, Russell, Mary, Paul, Dennis, and Darlene. Shortly after her husband's death in 1965, the three youngest children were adopted by her late husband's half-brothers and their wives. Paul and Dennis were adopted by Sam (Charlotte) Shipman, and Darlene was adopted by Alton (Bertha) Shipman. Two sons, Keith and Craig, were born from her second marriage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Seth A. Massey, Jr., and her siblings Robert, Nancy, her twin brother David, and Timothy. She is survived by her children, Mark (Paula) Massey, Hayden, ID; Russell (Marianne) Massey, Nampa, ID; Mary (Clinton) Wiersch, Nampa, ID; Paul (Dorothea) Shipman, Kirksville, MO; Dennis (Cindy) Shipman, Swansea, IL; Darlene Bell, Princeton, KY; Keith Wilcox, Nampa, ID; and Craig (Jamie) Wilcox, Salmon, ID. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, a sister, Deloris Crouch, Memphis, TN, and a brother Charles Daubach, Belleville, IL. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A limited public visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with standard CDC rules in place upon entrance. Family graveside service will follow and be officiated by Pastor Paul Shipman. Betty will be buried next to her late husband at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
