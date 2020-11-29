Betty Lee Touchette
May 22, 1926 - November 27, 2020
O'Fallon, IL, Illinois - Betty Lee Touchette, age 94, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on May 22, 1926 in East St. Louis, IL died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL.
Betty was a 1944 graduate of O'Fallon Township High School. She worked as a secretary from 1945 to 1985 at American Water in East St. Louis and Belleville, IL. Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and participated in Programs and Services for Older People. She loved to play pinocle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, D. Walter Touchette, and Belle, nee Cange, Touchette; her brothers, Norman W. Touchette and Dale F. Touchette; and a nephew, Eric Touchette.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, David (Barb) Touchette, Rick (Kathi) Touchette, Jay (Row) Touchette, Barbara Suzanne (Lindsey) Wills; Barbara Seacord, Kay (Matt Peterson) Bye, and Neil (Gretchen) Touchette; her great nieces and nephews, Laura Touchette, Greg Touchette, Maggie Touchette, Andy Touchette, Jeff Touchette, Alison Seacord, Beau Bye, Grace Ann Touchette, and Nick Touchette. She is also survived by her dear friends, Jennifer Boskamp and Nicole Hill.
Memorials may be made in the form of masses or donations to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral procession will leave at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.