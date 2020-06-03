LEWIS- Betty D. Lewis, 98, formerly of Litchfield, passed away on May 14, 2020. There will be a celebration of Betty's life at a later date. If you would like to honor Betty now -- call your family and tell them you love them, reach out to a friend, be kind to a stranger, respect your neighbor, pick up a history book about the Greatest Generation, and social distance until this is over so we can all be together again to pay respect to a beautiful soul. Arr. by Kurrus funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store