Betty Lewis
LEWIS- Betty D. Lewis, 98, formerly of Litchfield, passed away on May 14, 2020. There will be a celebration of Betty's life at a later date. If you would like to honor Betty now -- call your family and tell them you love them, reach out to a friend, be kind to a stranger, respect your neighbor, pick up a history book about the Greatest Generation, and social distance until this is over so we can all be together again to pay respect to a beautiful soul. Arr. by Kurrus funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
