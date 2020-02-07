|
|
Betty Lienau Betty A. Lienau, 86, of Lebanon, IL, born on February 28, 1933, in Windy, KY, passed peacefully on January 18, 2020, surrounded by her children. Betty was born to Sally and Sam Hignite in Kentucky but lived her young adult life in Indianapolis, IN graduating from Warren High School in 1952. She moved to St. Louis, MO where she met Richard Lienau who she married on August 12, 1955. They lived in St. Louis and moved to Lebanon, IL where they remained and raised their family. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B Lienau, parents, Sam Hignite and Sally Dildine (nee, Brown); grandparents, Henry and Gertrude Brown; mother-in-law and father-in-law Marie and Konrad Lienau; brother-in-law, Donald Holmes; and granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Lienau. Surviving Betty and Richard are: son, Richard (Cheryl) Lienau of Lake Dallas, TX; daughter, Shirley (Lowell) Burger of Lebanon, IL; daughter, Cynthia Lienau (Jeffrey Hollenkamp) of O'Fallon, IL; son, Robert Lienau (Lisa Ketrow) of Lebanon, IL ; Julie Lienau-Ballard of Affton, MO; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren Nathan (Kristen) Lienau and son, Samuel; Derek (Brittany) Lienau; Haley (Chris) Greenwalt; Lauren (Jason) Lamar and sons, Chase, Shane and Sawyer; Melissa Burger; Justin Lienau and sons, Kasin and Landin; Tara (Adam) Besong and daughters, Zoe and Kenzie; Taylor (Alex) Maldonado and children Elaina, Rosalena and Angelo; and, Michael Ballard; sister-in-law, Doris Holmes; nephews, Gary Holmes and Michael (Carol) Holmes and family; and niece, Susan Grant and family. Betty enjoyed the company of family and friends and hosted Sunday lunch where her family gathered every week until she moved to Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in March of 2019 shortly after Richard's death. Before Bet5ty suffered from MS, she and Richard loved to dance, travel, play cards and dominoes. Betty and Richard cherished the time spent and memories made with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Special thanks to the Cedar Ridge caregivers, Greatland Hospice, Pastor Donald Wagner, Dr. Paul Reger, Joe and Marty Lawler and Deane Gorka for all their visits, care and comfort extended to Betty and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul UCC at 123 East Dee Street in Lebanon, IL 62254 or to the MS Society. Visitation: will take place 9-11am Saturday, February 15 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL. Service: memorial service will be at 11am at the church with a luncheon to follow. Kalmer Memorial Servics
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020