Betty Lou Ruhmann Betty Lou Ruhmann, 66, of Freeburg, Illinois, passed with peace and grace at 9:07 am, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri with her family at her side. Betty was born in Belleville, Illinois as sister #5, Queen of the Minions and Queen of the Nile, one of thirteen siblings who raised a ruckus wherever they went. She fell in love and married her sweetheart, Jerry, and they have been happily together since December 4, 1971. After marrying Jerry, Betty threw her energies into raising her children. Open to all neighboring children and many foster children, her home was never closed. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother whose greatest passion was helping others. Betty was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A wife and mother of veterans and an active duty police officer, Betty dedicated many hours volunteering in numerous organizations, to include Order of the Eastern Star, Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Royal Neighbors of America, Patriotic Sisters of the USA (founding member), American Red Cross, the Freeburg Care Center, the Freeburg School District, and St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection of the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die, and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." John 11:25-26. She leaves us rich in memories. Surviving are her husband, Jerry Ruhmann of Freeburg, IL; 4 children: Tricia (Mike) Martinez of O'Fallon, IL, Chrystal "Critter" (Mike McCann) Ruhmann of Ballwin, MO, Jerry Ruhmann, Jr. of Belleville, IL, and Gage Ruhmann of Freeburg, IL; 11 Siblings: Gloria (Francis "Dutch") Jancek of Highland, IL, Phyllis (Bill) Sheppard of Freeburg, IL, Connie (Bennie) Mooney of St. Libory, IL, Patty (Mike) Middendorf of Millstadt, IL, Stella (Cletus) Kaemmerer, Jr. of Caseyville, IL, Richard (Debbie) Kehrer of Smithton, IL, Bonnie (Kevin) Christian of O'Fallon, IL, Jeanette Meyer of O'Fallon, IL, Doris Barnes of Mesa, AZ, Susie (Ahmed) Shabib of Hanover Park, IL, Kathy (Rob) Spontak of Romeoville, IL ; 5 Grandchildren: Brady & Tanner Martinez, Max Diener and Connor & Shaun McCann; 8 In-laws: LouAnn Ruhmann of Sparta, IL, Roselyn (Alvin) Dressler of Freeburg, IL, Ira Ruhmann of Ellis Grove, IL, Carolee Ruhmann of Baltimore, MD, Mark (Susan) Ruhmann of Will's Point, TX, Sandra (Rick) Griesbaum of Waterloo, IL, Dwight (Michelle) Ruhmann of Waterloo, IL, Kathy Ruhmann of Sparta, IL; Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and will be joining her Loving Mother - Doris Kehrer, 1 Infant Sister - Lois Kehrer, 1 Brother-in-law - Mike Meyer and 1 Sister-in-law - Marlyn Ruhmann. Memorials may be made to Gifts for the Yanks. Visitation: Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. A walk-through will be held at 6 p.m. for the and American Legion, followed by an Order of the Eastern Star Service. Visitation will also be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Funeral: Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. PECHACEK FUNERAL HOME, Red Bud, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020