Betty Haberer Betty M. Haberer, age 91 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Greenville, IL. She was born on Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Charles and Mae (nee Mollett) Starnes. On Saturday, January 28, 1950, she married William M. Haberer at Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL, by Father Kunsch. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL, and St. Nicholas Catholic Church Altar Society. Betty was born at home in Sorento, IL. She attended Sorento school and graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1946. She attended Greenville College; she taught at Smith School in Sorento, IL; worked at DeMoulin's in Greenville; also was a babysitter. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and the Polka. She and her husband travelled all 50 states with their children and grandchildren. She loved to bake. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were "her life". Survivors include: Husband - William M. Haberer, Pocahontas, IL; Daughter - Deborah L. (Keith Murray) Williams (Twin to Denise), Glen Carbon, IL; Daughter - Denise L. (Michael) Taylor (Twin to Deborah), Wasilla, AK; Grandchildren - Jennifer L. Dragusica, David A. Goodall, Shawn M. (Sherry) Taylor, Benjamin L. (Stephanie) Goodall, Danny W. Haberer, Shanelle B. (Dan) Vannoy, Jessie Hankins and Josie (Jeremy) Beard; Great Grandchildren - Bailey, Taylor, Blaine, Jayden, Leighton, Owen, Jarron, Kiera, Brooklyn, Dylan, Trentyn, Ashley, and Audrey; Step Great Grandchildren, Tessa, James, Alayna, Ledger, and Lyden; Brother - Delmar D. (Virginia) Starnes, Pocahontas, IL; Sister - Judy (Mac) Fitzgerald, Chattanooga, TN; Sister-in-law and Spouse - Harriet Starnes, nee Smith, Bethalto, IL; Sister-in-law and Spouse - Betty Kombrink, nee Haberer, Millersburg, IL. She was preceded in death by: Father - Charles B. Starnes - Died 04/08/1974; Mother - Mae Elsie Starnes, nee Mollett - Died 06/13/1999; Father-in-law - William C. Haberer - Died 03/02/1948; Mother-in-law - Sylvia E. Haberer-Kleber, nee Jakel - Died 1986; Son - Daniel L. Haberer - Died 08/19/2009; Grandchild - Dennis Beard - Died 05/22/2012; Brother - Charles I. Starnes - Died 11/25/2002; Brother & Sister-in-law - Roy (Mae) Starnes; Brother - Larry L. Starnes - Died 11/16/1958; Brother - Johnny L. Starnes - infant Died 12/21/1945; Brother-in-law - Calvin C. Haberer - Died 02/15/1997; Sister-in-law - Helen M. Haberer; Brother-in-law - August "Gus" Kombink - Died 04/24/2007; Sister-in-law and Spouse - Patricia A. Liening-Brown - Died 05/11/2001; Brother-in-law - Erwin Liening - Died 06/09/1989; Brother-in-law - Tom Brown - Died 10/01/2014. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church for Masses or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required and social distancing. Funeral: Private Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating. Private Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.