1/1
Betty M. Haberer
5/21/1929 - 9/17/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Haberer Betty M. Haberer, age 91 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Greenville, IL. She was born on Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Charles and Mae (nee Mollett) Starnes. On Saturday, January 28, 1950, she married William M. Haberer at Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL, by Father Kunsch. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL, and St. Nicholas Catholic Church Altar Society. Betty was born at home in Sorento, IL. She attended Sorento school and graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1946. She attended Greenville College; she taught at Smith School in Sorento, IL; worked at DeMoulin's in Greenville; also was a babysitter. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and the Polka. She and her husband travelled all 50 states with their children and grandchildren. She loved to bake. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were "her life". Survivors include: Husband - William M. Haberer, Pocahontas, IL; Daughter - Deborah L. (Keith Murray) Williams (Twin to Denise), Glen Carbon, IL; Daughter - Denise L. (Michael) Taylor (Twin to Deborah), Wasilla, AK; Grandchildren - Jennifer L. Dragusica, David A. Goodall, Shawn M. (Sherry) Taylor, Benjamin L. (Stephanie) Goodall, Danny W. Haberer, Shanelle B. (Dan) Vannoy, Jessie Hankins and Josie (Jeremy) Beard; Great Grandchildren - Bailey, Taylor, Blaine, Jayden, Leighton, Owen, Jarron, Kiera, Brooklyn, Dylan, Trentyn, Ashley, and Audrey; Step Great Grandchildren, Tessa, James, Alayna, Ledger, and Lyden; Brother - Delmar D. (Virginia) Starnes, Pocahontas, IL; Sister - Judy (Mac) Fitzgerald, Chattanooga, TN; Sister-in-law and Spouse - Harriet Starnes, nee Smith, Bethalto, IL; Sister-in-law and Spouse - Betty Kombrink, nee Haberer, Millersburg, IL. She was preceded in death by: Father - Charles B. Starnes - Died 04/08/1974; Mother - Mae Elsie Starnes, nee Mollett - Died 06/13/1999; Father-in-law - William C. Haberer - Died 03/02/1948; Mother-in-law - Sylvia E. Haberer-Kleber, nee Jakel - Died 1986; Son - Daniel L. Haberer - Died 08/19/2009; Grandchild - Dennis Beard - Died 05/22/2012; Brother - Charles I. Starnes - Died 11/25/2002; Brother & Sister-in-law - Roy (Mae) Starnes; Brother - Larry L. Starnes - Died 11/16/1958; Brother - Johnny L. Starnes - infant Died 12/21/1945; Brother-in-law - Calvin C. Haberer - Died 02/15/1997; Sister-in-law - Helen M. Haberer; Brother-in-law - August "Gus" Kombink - Died 04/24/2007; Sister-in-law and Spouse - Patricia A. Liening-Brown - Died 05/11/2001; Brother-in-law - Erwin Liening - Died 06/09/1989; Brother-in-law - Tom Brown - Died 10/01/2014. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church for Masses or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required and social distancing. Funeral: Private Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating. Private Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved