Betty Magee

Betty Sue Magee Betty Sue Magee, nee Kissee, 83, of Swansea, IL, born April 5, 1937, in St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Swansea Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Swansea, IL. Betty Sue was a computer operator before her retirement. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church, New Baden, IL. Betty Sue loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed movies and reading. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Kissee; her mother, Violet, nee Schaefers, Bickl; a sister, Margaret Zerr; and a brother, William Bickl in infancy. Surviving are a son, Rusty (Tracey) Magee; a daughter, Vicki Kroener; seven grandchildren, Lindsey (Frank) McMeans, and Hannah, Abby, Eli, Charleene, Taylor and Andrea Kroener; two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Sawyer McMeans; three brothers, Ted (Donna) Bickl, Bob (Debbie) Bickl, and Gene (Sharon) Bickl; a sister, Ramona (Stan) Malawey; a brother-in-law, Bob Zerr; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the family or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


