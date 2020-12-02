Betty Marie May
December 28, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Betty Marie May, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born January 4, 1930 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Isaac and Lydia (Goleaner) Logan. She married Donald L. May on October 20, 1950 in Granite City and he passed away on April 21, 2012. She retired from United Church of Christ Neighborhood Houses in St. Louis after many years of dedicated service as a secretary. She was a faithful member of Nameoki United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed reading, cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two granddaughters and their spouses, Amanda N (May) Caby and Alvan of Granite City and Jennifer A. (Dew) McMillian and James of Granite City; a daughter-in-law, Debbie May of Granite City; three great grandchildren, Aidan Caby, Alliah McMillian and Dominick James McMillian; other extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Donald May Jr. and David May and three brothers, John, Maurice and Bill Logan.
In celebration of her life, a private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 with Reverend Tim Pate officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
