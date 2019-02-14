Betty Jean Meininger Betty Meininger (nee Osterman), 89, of Lebanon, IL, born March 5, 1929 in Gillespie, IL, climbed the stairway to heaven on Saturday, February9, 2019. Betty graduated from Gillespie High School in 1946. She was a secretary at Macoupin Service Company followed by many years as a legal secretary for the lawyer Melvin G. Whitehouse in Gillespie. Betty met the love of her life, her husband, Eugene Meininger at a dance and they were married at Zion Lutheran Church on April 21, 1951. Betty and Eugene owned several businesses together; a contracting and excavating company, Sinclair service station, and Schrader wood-burning stoves. They were both born and raised on farms and they raised and showed black angus cattle. Betty and Eugene were members and office holders in the Southwestern Illinois Black Angus Association. Betty's family would like to thank Pastor Don Wagner for his wonderful care and support and St. Paul United Church of Christ where Betty had been a member since 1956. The family would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Memorial East Hospital and VITAS Hospice for the terrific care given to our mother and the support provided to the entire family. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Meininger; her parents, Dories Fred and Emma Elizabeth (nee Smithausen) Osterman, 3 son in-laws Joseph Rowney, Ross Iacona, William Gorka Sr., and her brother-in-law Dale Rhodes. Betty is survived by her children, Doris Jean Rowney (Gary Wartmann) of Shiloh, IL, Donna Lynn Meininger of Lebanon, IL, Deann Gorka of Lebanon, IL and foster son Ron Hood of Arizona; sister, Marilyn Rhodes of Gillespie, IL; nieces, Debra Baldwin and Denise (Ken) Matway; grandchildren, Ross Iacona, (Jared Brink), William Joseph (Jessica) Gorka Jr., Gena Gorka, James Gorka, and step-granddaughter Dana Rowney; great-grandchildren, Makayla Duffie and Carli Gorka; and cats Mr. Baby and Missy Honey. The family has requested donations to St. Paul United Church of Christ www.stpaulucc-lebanon.org or an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Don Wagner officiating. Interment will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary