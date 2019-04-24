|
|
|
BETTY MEYERHOFF- Betty J. Meyerhoff, 87, of Sparta, passed April 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Bethel Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sparta, burial will follow at the Caledonia Cemetery, Sparta. Visitation will be held on Monday evening at the church where friends may call from 6 to 8 PM, and then on Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 AM. Arr. are under ther care of Wilson's Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More